What Ayushmann Khurrana craves...

Since then I stopped taking advice from anyone. I am happy that since I started believing in my gut feeling all my films have started working at the bocx office. Whatever I have desired to choose is coming out pretty well. People like it.”

However, he does have a secret craving — to play an anti-hero’s character some time. “I would definitely like to do a full-fledged villain’s role. I am looking for an opportunity to do such a role. I played the anti-hero during my theatre days but I am literally craving to play a villain in film some time soon.”

Tease if he has any villainous qualities within him and he quips, “I don’t think I possess any villainous qualities as such in me but then no human being possesses all positive qualities, either!”

He adds, “I do feel the grey feelings exist in very individual. It could be different things like having a sense of jealousy, or any complexities that an individual may possess...No one is ever perfect, everyone has a negative shade, but as an individual you try not to play it up.

Also, people love to watch negative stuff in a performance. People love to watch realism. I also feel the dialogues of villains are definitely more impressive.”

While villains might not scare him the Friday jitters definitely do. “I do have Friday fears like the fear of examinations that we went through during our school and college times.

I have learnt that nothing is permanent. Every Friday brings different luck for you. You need to keep your mind cool and stable as this is a volatile industry. Anything can happen with anyone. Thus this city is called as the City

of Dreams. It might fulfil all your dreams but dreams once achieved can also be lost so you need to be cool and stable.”

Cool and stable...Ayushmann Khurrana certainly has that covered!