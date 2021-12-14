Year Ender 2021: What's on plate? 5 most bizarre bites from last 365 days

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to try something new, isn't it? 2021 went crazy and creative to experiment with food. Some bizarre and never imagined dishes were seen to be on plates and cups, leaving people craving to either try it more or throwing the dishes to thrash.

Read ahead to check what was the year had to offer to our taste buds. Here's also the hit or flop verdict to the foods that went viral over the last 365 days.

1. Maggie Milkshake: Mixed reactions

This was strictly a calorie consciousness people stay out dish. We all love the yummy Maggie noodles, but could our tongue fall in love for some fun with the noodle pack? Not many went for it, yet some wanted to give it a try for it being unique and weird. Maggie Milkshake added lots of liquid cheese to the cup of noodles, leaving netizens and foodies in splits.

Want to give it a try? Check the video, here:

2. Chilli - Nutella Icecream: Hit

Indore vendor which he has named 'Jhannat ice cream rolls,' made ice cream using mirchi (chilli) and Nutella. The recipe begins with the man chopping chillies into tiny pieces on a flat surface. Thereafter, he adds Nutella - chocolate spread - to the chillies apart from milk cream. Then, he mixes the ingredients well to prepare the ice cream. Finally, he cuts the solidified mixture into rolls and plates them by garnishing it with chillies.

3. Gold Burger: Hit

A Ludhiana based street vendor by the name of 'Baba Ji Burger Wale' is selling an expensive vegetarian burger that happens to contains sprinkles of Gold. The 'Veg Gold Burger' costs 1,000 INR, it gets its name for the reason being it the most expensive street food burger. In the video, chef 'Babaji' mentions that if an individual all alone could make to eat the dish within 5 minutes, it would not only be made free but the person would also get to win the money that the burger costs for.

4. Fire Pani puri: Hit

Recently, a food blogger from Ahmedabad got daring to threat their craving for a panipuri - by eating the 'fire panipuri'. The video shared by her on Instagram has gone viral. Taking a deep look into the video, the stuffed panipuri seemed to have camphor at the top that made it easy to take the fierce twist. Several commented to ask for the location of the food joint wanting to try the gutsy golgappa.

Take a look at the video:

5. Choco-Mayo Samosa Pav: Flop

Oops, wondering how you react post reading the title! Street food is always a must have for many across our country. It looks like we aren't much ready to mix and match some ingredients to the traditional chaat items. People believed that chocolate and samosa won't gel along despite they craved for it individually. Sharing the video of the chocolate-mayo samosa pav @rjkhurki wrote "Baand karo ye bakwas" (Stop this non-sense.) Comments followed in on similar lines.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:30 PM IST