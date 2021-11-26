WATCH: Viral video of local chaatwala's 'Choco-Mayo Samosa Pav' leaves netizens irked

Street food is quite irresistible for many. Be it golgappas, vadapav, samosa snack, or a ragda bite, the local chaatwalas are the first choice of most foodies to hangout and enjoy the yummy delicacies.

Trying out new is always a risky step, isn't it? Recently, a street vendor was seen serving samosas with chocolate, bread, and mayonnaise, leaving many people questioning this bizarre combination.

In a short reaction reel posted by an Instagram influencer who goes by the handle @rjkhurki, showed a street vendor preparing samosa pav and added to it his reactions on the preparation.

In the video, to begin with, the vendor takes to split the pav piece, adds some dark chocolate syrup spreading it evenly. Then he puts in the main ingredient to it -the samosa in the middle. Does it stop there? No, as the local chef tops it with mayonnaise.

Sharing the video of the chocolate-mayo samosa pav @rjkhurki wrote "Baand karo ye bakwas" (Stop this non-sense.) Comments followed in on similar lines.

Take a look at the video along with a few reactions from netizens, here:

A year ago, Instagram user 'foodieonenfield' had posted a video of the preparation of the chocolate samosa pav. The video clearly got comments on how the chef ruined in the flavour and taste of having a samosa.

People commented expressing their disappointed and disgust saying, 'Stupid combo...#justiceforsamosa' ; 'Tauba tauba saara mood kharab kar diya (oh gosh gosh, you spoiled the entire mood); 'I'll always prefer that 12 rupee wala normal samosa pav' and so on...

Here's the video that went viral previously; have a look:

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:34 PM IST