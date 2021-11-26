WATCH: Delhi man's 'contactless' Golgappa machine goes viral

Who doesn't love street food! Probably none of us. For the plain reason being, we are even ready to get ourselves filled with some of the best street food options, even as the pandemic prevails.

But if you're someone who is reluctant to get your hands on super delicious street food during the pandemic, we have good news for you!

A man from Delhi has invented a new and improved method of serving golgappas to all street food enthusiasts, ensuring sufficient cleanliness and safety.

Don't believe us yet? Watch this video and be ready to be mind-blown with this contactless golgappa vending machine made completely in India.

The viral video shows the man demonstrating his latest innovation, which replaces the street vendor with a robot, allowing people to consume golgappas without touching having to even touch them.

The video, shared on YouTube by food blogger Vishal, shows a shiny yellow vending machine on a street in Delhi, accompanied by its creator, Govind, who is also a robotics engineer.

Govind explains the machine’s functions and says that it is completely made in India with a special cloud technology.

Priced at Rs 20, the machine churns out a perfectly packed box of golgappas after the customer has scanned the QR code displayed on the machine and paid the amount.

And what about the 'pain' or the tangy water, one can have four different flavours of water that are dispensed from a funnel attached in front of the machine.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:49 PM IST