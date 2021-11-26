e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:44 PM IST

'Wish my professors had done this': Netizens are loving this quirky exam question right at the end; here's why

An internet user shared a quirky yet interesting question from the exam paper on social media which has left netizens stunned.
Swarna Srikanth
Twitter/@evolscientist

Twitter/@evolscientist

Very often students discuss their exam paper once out of the exam hall. It is pretty rare that people take to social media with respect to a question they appeared for in an exam.

An internet user couldn't resist from posting the image of the question from her exam paper that left her baffled. What was in? Something unusual and unexpected was on the paper, unlike any other exam would have asked.

Sharing the snap of the question from the exam paper, Twitter user Rebekah Rogers wrote, "I kind of like this exam question."

Quoting Rebekah who is Assistant Professor of Bioinformatics and Genomics at UNC Charlotte, the India Times reported that her intention was for students to “show off their knowledge independently from the exam format”. The hope was that many students could earn additional points from an open-ended prompt.

The last question in an exam paper appeared to be a satisfying one for some while left certain clueless. The question read, "There's something that you spent time studying that wasn't asked on the exam. What is it and how does it work? Explain in detail".

We might have experienced at times that not all of what we studied was asked in the exam. Students quite a time quarrel on questions being asked from what they omitted, ignored or happened to be out of syllabus. While in that case, this question paper has played safe by asking exam candidates in the end to pen down on something they studied but wasn't asked in the previous questions.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted:

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:45 PM IST
