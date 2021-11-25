Employee using toilet paper to write resignation letter goes viral

Ever thought of resigning from your job? Sure, might have not it this way. Though some of us could experience situations of wanting to quit the job, but this employee has a weird way to say it. A man wrote a very hilarious resignation copy on toilet paper to his boss.

According to India Times, "Posting on Reddit, social media user Lewis shared a snap of his bizarre letter of resignation which people found hilarious. Captioning his photo, this employee simply said: Handing in this resignation letter today. Next to the note, he included a hand-drawn sketch of a naked man slapping his backside, to give the letter that personal touch. On the piece of loo roll were the words 'Yo, I’ll be gone on the 25th'."

'But not everyone saw the funny side of the toilet roll bulletin, with some Reddit users blasting the employee's lack of professionalism,' reported the Irish Sun.

https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/pco3hs/handing_in_this_resignation_letter_today/

Reddit

Is it the first time of such a bizarre letter? No, there have been incidents in the past when the same online platform has witnessed users publishing their resignation note written on the Toilet tissue.

One such happening dates back to 2017 wherein a Redditor shared a picture of the toilet paper resignation apparently submitted by her husband.

In early 2017, The Reddit user by the username 'Girlofgodsbadday', posted the image captioning it, 'My husband's letter of resignation' which read,' I have chosen this type of paper for my 2 week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is going'.

https://imgur.com/rCFH3E9

