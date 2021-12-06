WATCH: Indore vendor makes ice cream using mirchi and Nutella in viral video; Netizens demand Food Abuse Control Bureau

The internet is full of bizarre food ideas and we one such video that is doing rounds on social media has left the netizens disgusted. Spoons Of Indore 2.0, a YouTube channel, uploaded a short video of a street food vendor making Mirchi Ice Cream Roll. The video has gone viral picking 76 lakh views.

The video features this Indore-based vendor making ice cream at his roadside stall, which he has named 'Jhannat ice cream rolls,' with chillies and a few other ingredients. The dish idea is however, not sitting well with the netizens, as the recipe made them nauseous.

The recipe begins with the man chopping chillies into tiny pieces on a flat surface. Thereafter, he adds Nutella - chocolate spread - to the chillies apart from milk cream. Then, he mixes the ingredients well to prepare the ice cream.

Finally, he cuts the solidified mixture into rolls and plates them by garnishing it with chillies.

As the video went extremely viral online, social media users flooded the comment section with hilarious replies.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:12 PM IST