e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:31 PM IST

'Kya Bhaisahab': Kohli pokes fun at malfunctioned spider cam, video goes viral

Notably, the development also led to early tea being taken as New Zealand were 13/1 in 4 overs on Day 3.
FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli | BCCI

Virat Kohli | BCCI

Advertisement

The India New Zealand series concluded with the hosts completely dominating the visitors and winning the final test by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Everything went according to the plans laid by Skipper Virat Kohli and his troops, however, there was something that the victorious side hadn’t anticipated for- disturbance by a spider cam.

Yes. During the fourth innings, when New Zealand were chasing a target of 540 runs to victory, the spider cam came close to the ground like an unwanted guest and refused to move. Baffled by this, Indian players took turns to personally meet the cam and poke fun at it. Mohammed Siraj, Bharat, Shreyas Iyer were seen approaching the camera, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin who could be seen playing with broadcasting equipment. Then, it was captain Kohli's turn to join the banter as he gave the lens a quick knock gesturing it to return to its original place.

Notably, the development also led to early tea being taken as New Zealand were 13/1 in 4 overs on Day 3. All of this was captured in photos and videos and later on shared around social media platforms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

THUMPING WIN: Twitter reacts as India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win series THUMPING WIN: Twitter reacts as India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win series

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:31 PM IST
Advertisement