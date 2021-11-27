Punjab: Ludhiana's 'veg gold burger' costs Rs 1,000, free if you finish within 5 mins

If you are a foodie and love experimenting the food gully then this could potentially be your next taste try.

A Ludhiana based street vendor by the name of 'Baba Ji Burger Wale' is selling an expensive vegetarian burger that happens to contains sprinkles of Gold. The 'Veg Gold Burger' costs 1,000 INR, it gets its name for the reason being it the most expensive street food burger.

Find it to have a high price, huh? There's a way to bite in and steal the taste for free. If you want to try this expensive burger for free, all you need to do is finish it within the clock ticks 299 seconds. If you can get this challenge right, you save on Rs.999/- and treat your tummy with some yummy preparation.

A video, shared on YouTube showing Baba Ji Burger Wale's special burger, has now gone viral on the internet and it will leave you craving.

In the video, chef 'Babaji' mentions that if an individual all alone could make to eat the dish within 5 minutes, it would not only be made free but the person would also get to win the money that the burger costs for. The video captures in quick the process of making the yummy snack, starting with placing the burger base to smothering with gold to garnishing with mayo-sauce, etc.

Check out the video right here:

