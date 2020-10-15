World Food Day 2020: From Dalgona Coffee to COVID-19 themed dishes, viral food trends that made headlines across the globe

World Food Day is celebrated on 16 October every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, which was established on 1945.

On World Food Day 2020, let's look at some of the viral food trends that made headlines across the globe:

Dalgona Coffee

With Starbucks and other coffee bars being shut amid the coronavirus lockdown, people came up with this 3-ingredient quarantine food trend. The challenge became one of the top trends on Instagram as users shared videos of the process of making Dalgona coffee.

Dalgona Coffee is a type of Korean coffee that has become the viral way of making instant whipped up coffee. It is made by adding equal portions of coffee and sugar with 2 tablespoons of hot water. The mixture is then whipped up until it's texture turns into a rich, butter like creme. The frothy and creamy mixture is then placed on top of iced milk. Once the different layers of your Daloga coffee are picture ready, gram the click with #Dalgonacoffee.