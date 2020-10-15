World Food Day 2020: From Dalgona Coffee to COVID-19 themed dishes, viral food trends that made headlines across the globe

World Food Day is celebrated on 16 October every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, which was established on 1945.
On World Food Day 2020, let's look at some of the viral food trends that made headlines across the globe:
Dalgona Coffee
With Starbucks and other coffee bars being shut amid the coronavirus lockdown, people came up with this 3-ingredient quarantine food trend. The challenge became one of the top trends on Instagram as users shared videos of the process of making Dalgona coffee.
Dalgona Coffee is a type of Korean coffee that has become the viral way of making instant whipped up coffee. It is made by adding equal portions of coffee and sugar with 2 tablespoons of hot water. The mixture is then whipped up until it's texture turns into a rich, butter like creme. The frothy and creamy mixture is then placed on top of iced milk. Once the different layers of your Daloga coffee are picture ready, gram the click with #Dalgonacoffee.
COVID-19 themed foods
With the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc around the globe, most of the countries were in a state of lockdown as a preventative measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
While some tried to hone their cullinary skills amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a few came up with coronavirus inspired food that left internet baffled.
French baker Jean-François Pre made coronavirus shaped Easter eggs, while, Vietnamese chef Hoang Tung created a virus shaped burger. Indians also participated in the trend and came up with 'corona pakoda'.
Pani Puri Maggi, Chawanprash ice cream and more
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people confined to their homes had been aiming to break the monotony in the kitchen. The lockdown not only inspired non-cooks to don the chef hats, but also inspired a few to try some bizarre fusions. From Nutella Biryani and Chawanprash ice cream to Maggi Pani Puri and Gulab Jamun Pizza, several viral dishes made the internet want to throw up.
Chai Latte
While beverages like turmeric latte and chai latte have become quite popular and are now served at some of the most popular cafes around the world, they often leave Indians irked (for obvious reasons).
Recently, a popular health news outlet shared a video of how to make a chai latte at home and left Desi Twitter scratching its head. The recipe in the video included ingredients like black tea bags, cardamom pods, cloves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, ginger, coconut milk and maple syrup. Although the list of ingredients were enough to leave a section of Twitter exasperated, the colour of the chai latte had netizens gagging.
Idli controversy
Idli, eaten along with piping hot sambhar and a variety of chutneys, is one of the most popular breakfast items in India. The south-Indian dish is loved by people across the world and also has a special day dedicated to it.
However, a history professor from United Kingdom named Edward Anderson, recently left Desi Twitter fuming after he called Idli 'the most boring thing in the world.'
Indian food delivery portal Zomato had posted a simple question on the microblogging site - "What's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much?" Replying to it, (unware of what he was getting himself into) Anderson commented: "Idli are the most boring things in the world
P.S. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable."
Among those who lashed out at him was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Weighing on the same he had tweeted, "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be."
Baba Ka Dhaba
Considering World Food Day 2020's theme of 'Grow, Nourish and Sustain Together', this one definitely deserves a spot on the list!
'Baba Ka Dhaba', a three-decade-old road side eatery in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, recently made headlines after a video of the octogenarian couple running it hit the viral note.
Earlier this month, the video of an elderly couple, driven to tears for not being able to make ends meet amid the lockdown, trended on social media and users including Bollywood celebrities urged people to help the couple revive their establishment.
YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan had shared the video clip of the elderly couple running a small dhaba, showcasing their plight. After that #BabaKaDhaba became one of the top trends on Twitter, with people sharing the video on their accounts. After the heartbreaking video went viral on social media, a huge crowd thronged outside their make-shift food joint to enjoy home cooked food.
This also started a movement, where several netizens have been sharing stories of similar outlets from their localities.
