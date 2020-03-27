From burger to pakora: Coronavirus inspired food that has left internet baffled

Thinking out of the box and doing something different, a Vietnamese chef Hoang Tung has created a Coronavirus shaped burger. Laughing in the face of the global pandemic, Chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days moulding dozens of green-tea stained burger buns complete with little “crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus. The sales of the burger has gone up and it has made people a lot less scared of the virus!

Corona Pakoda!

As India tries to deal with the fear of COVID-19, a Twitter user shared a photo of some pakodas, that had an uncanny resemblance to the virus!