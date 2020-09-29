'Add rice and it will be biryani': Tea lovers lock horns over WebMD’s 'chai latte' recipe

WebMB – a one stop destination for health news and home remedies, recently shared a recipe for ‘chai latte’ a concoction that can be made at home without the coffee shop price tag.
The recipe involves boiling water, tea bags, coconut milk, maple syrup, ginger, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, and cardamom. What could have been a masala chai – this one in particular left desi Twitter horrified.
One user wrote, “Add rice instead of tea bags and this will be biryani.”
“I know a lot of Indians misinterpret Information from your website and self-medicate & say bad things about you, but there is nothing called Chai latte and we positively don't use these many spices or coconut milk. We surely don't know maple or its use in chai,” added another.
One user commented, “Damn, white people, the only thing left to add to this abomination is some garam masala.”
Here are some epic reactions on the microblogging site.
Meanwhile there were those who spoke in defence of the ‘chai latte’ and said that Indians also make random fusion dishes and sell it at restaurants.
