'Add rice and it will be biryani': Tea lovers lock horns over WebMD’s 'chai latte' recipe

One user wrote, “Add rice instead of tea bags and this will be biryani.”

“I know a lot of Indians misinterpret Information from your website and self-medicate & say bad things about you, but there is nothing called Chai latte and we positively don't use these many spices or coconut milk. We surely don't know maple or its use in chai,” added another.

One user commented, “Damn, white people, the only thing left to add to this abomination is some garam masala.”

Here are some epic reactions on the microblogging site.