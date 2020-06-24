'Flavor for psychopaths': After Maggi Pani Puri, Chyawanprash ice cream draws ire among Twitterati

Karnataka based Dairy Day is launching ice cream in two 'interesting flavours' - haldi and Chyawanprash - a Twitterati are disgusted with such an invention.
Taking to Twitter, user @Su4ita shared an image of the 'Chyawanprash' ice cream box and wrote: "The end is nigh. Also, eww."
The co-founder of the dairy said, "This is the first time in the ice cream industry that haldi is being used."
Reacting to such flavoured ice-cream, a Twitter user said, "I can understand Chyawanprash with a chocolate or vanilla ice cream flavor, but this flavor is for psychopaths."
Here are some more reactions:
Earlier this month, another kitcher experiment took the internet by a storm.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people confined to their homes have been aiming to break the monotony in the kitchen. The lockdown has not only inspired non-cooks to don the chef hats but has also inspired a few to try fusions of two dishes. A Twitter user decided to share his own fusion dish - Maggi Pani Puri.
Yes, you heard that right! The user obviously couldn't wait to try Golgappa, until the lockdown was over and decided to mix two of the most loved snacks.
