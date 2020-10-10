Watch: After Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba', netizens come together to help 'chaat' kiosk in Agra

On Thursday, ‘Baba ka Dhaba’, a little blue box in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, was the cynosure of many eyes across the country, including celebs from showbiz who posted appeals asking people to go there and get themselves a meal.

A day after the heart-breaking video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.

By 12 noon, all items on the menu, comprising chapati, rice, mixed vegetable, and paneer, all ranging between Rs 10-50, were sold out.

Like many other businesses - big and small – Kanti Prasad's ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ that he has been running with his wife since the early 1990s hit its nadir during the lockdown and in the weeks that followed. The elderly couple barely made enough to make ends meet and their food was mostly unsold at the end of the day.

Their despair came to light when Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan on Wednesday captured Prasad breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on his social media account. Overnight, the post spiralled into a movement to help the elderly couple, whose plight struck a chord of empathy in distant corners of the country.

Actors such as Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda and Raveena Tandon, retweeted Wasan's video, asking people to support the couple and other local vendors in need during the challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic.