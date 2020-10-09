Baba Ka Dhaba: NRAI pledges to upgrade elderly couple's roadside eatery after video goes viral

The National Restaurant Association of India's (NRAI) team on Wednesday visited the owners of Baba Ka Dhaba, which is run by Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, and pledged to upgrade their infrastructure and equipment.

Baba Ka Dhaba is a small roadside eatery in Malviya Nagar in New Delhi. The destiny of the elderly couple, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, who were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic-induced lockdown, changed overnight when a huge crowd thronged outside their make-shift food joint to enjoy home-cooked food after a heartbreaking video went viral on social media.

In order to help the elderly couple, NRAI said that it "pledges to upgrade their infrastructure and equipment-making them COVID-compliant so that they are able to continue with their legacy of serving others with a big smile." "We salute their undying spirit. Let's all share this and spread the word," NRAI added.