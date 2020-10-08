'Baba ka Dhaba' gets listed on Zomato; here's how you can help similar outlets amid COVID-19 crisis

Appreciating Zomato for the great initiative, several users took to the comments section and called it a 'noble act'.

A user wrote: "Loved your Initiative , this way we can support our local small vendor."

"A very good initiative by @ZomatoIN as Baba ka Dhaba was just one of many such outlets that needed help," wrote another.

On Thursday, the video of an elderly couple, driven to tears for not being able to do business at their dhaba, trended on social media and users including Bollywood celebrities urged people to help the couple revive their establishment.

YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan on Wednesday had shared the video clip of the elderly couple running a small dhaba, showcasing their plight.

"80 year old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan captioned the Instagram video.

Since then #BabaKaDhaba became one of the top trends on Twitter, with people sharing the video on their accounts.

After the heartbreaking video went viral on social media, a huge crowd thronged outside their make-shift food joint to enjoy home cooked food.