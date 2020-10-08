Vocal for local: After a clarion call on Twitter, foodies turn up to save Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba'

The food business faced a major setback amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With business struggling to stay afloat, restaurants operating on delivery basis, staff being laid off; it is the street food vendors who have suffered the most.

Going the traditional way, many saw lack of customers, no sales and eventually going kaput, forcing them to shut down.

However, social media came as a saving grace, and the recent example is Delhi’s ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.

A small kiosk in the national capital located at Malviya Nagar, left the internet heartbroken, when its owner shed tears, as food blogger Gaurav Vasan interviewed him.

According to a report by NDTV, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is run by an 80-year-old Kanti Prasad, who sells dal, rice, curry and parathas for around Rs 30-50 per plate.

When he was asked how much he had earned, Prasad broke down showing Rs 10 note from his box.

The video went viral with netizens urging those in proximity to visit the place and try the food.

Delhiites followed suit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went “vocal for local.”

Among those who extended a helping hand were actress Sonam Kapoor, cricketer R Ashwin, and food delivery app Zomato.