Power of Social Media: How one viral tweet, amid COVID-19 pandemic, revived a Punjabi restaurant in Mumbai

The tweet was posted by his daughter Salisha Talwar. The doting father states, “Business during the lockdown was quite slow as compared to other days. With a thought of reaching out to more people, we put up a tweet on a Saturday morning. Since the tweet went viral a lot of people started reaching out to us. In fact people who aren't currently in the city due to lockdown made their friends order Kulchas in their place. We were overwhelmed with the response we received and it's still going on. People are showing us love from all around the world. We have managed to cross a Million impressions in less than 4-5 days’ time; it's unbelievable.

The menu unfolds with a variety of Stuffed Amritsari Tandoori Kulchas served with Amritsari Chole, a tangy green chutney (worth trying), Kata hua Pyaaz and lots of love, because Punjabis! The stuffed tandoori kulchas are available and served in a variety of options like Cheese Garlic Kulcha, Seetimaar Kulcha (Makes you whistle), Gobi Wala Kulcha, Aloo Cheese, Paneer Kulcha and many more to choose from. The dessert section includes the delicious Gud Ki Jalebi and Falooda Kulfi served with Rabdi.

Although food enthusiasts are not permitted to enter the walls of this Punjabi Dhaba during lockdown, the restaurant makes sure to get the lively atmosphere of Punjab reach homes with Wefast, a nascent courier service which also happens to now deliver delectable dishes home.

Talwar asserts, “Wefast is basically a courier service which also happens to deliver food parcels at different places in Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai and Thane. We came to know about this recently and since then we’ve had a lot of people regularly scheduling food pick-ups from the restaurant.”

Punjab Da Chulah welcomes its patrons to order through online delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy as well.