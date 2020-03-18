Coronavirus in Mumbai: How posh restaurants and pubs are dealing with the pandemic

Meanwhile there are establishments that are open to serve and are following strict guidelines to provide the best services.

Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants - a collective that runs SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, FLEA Bazaar Café, Salt Water Café, and more says that they will continue to serve by keeping up with the hygiene protocols, including the use of temperature scanners. However, he has also pointed out why they cannot go completely MIA. He states “We will be happy to close our restaurants and support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, but the industry needs the support of the government in this. We have to ensure our employees get their salaries, and this can be done if the government assists us by nullifying excise fees and charges, VAT, and reduces license fees.”