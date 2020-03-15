Food habits, temperature have nothing to do with coronavirus: AIIMS Director

New Delhi: Coronavirus is an infection that spreads mainly from person-to-person and consumption of non-vegetarian food or eggs does not cause the infection, according to Director, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria.

"As common healthcare precaution, all kinds of meat should be thoroughly washed and properly cooked," said the AIIMS Director. He sought to dismiss claims that the intensity of COVID-19 would taper down and ultimately vanish with temperatures going up. "The impact of the virus is as serious in hot-humid weather conditions of Singapore as in the colder environment of European countries," he said.