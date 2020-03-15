Latest News on Coronavirus on March 15 from India and the world

All educational institutions to shut in Telangana till March 31
Telangana reported a fresh case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to two, with the government announcing a number of measures, including closure of all educational institutions till March 31, to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
According to an release on the preventive measures, the government has decided to close all types of educational institutions (from primary school to university), coaching centres and summer camps till March 31. Board exams will be held as per schedule, it said.
The note advised that marriages and other functions, which have already been decided, be organised amid family members with attendance advised to be below 200, it said.
For a week, permissions would not be given for public meetings, seminars, workshops, celebrations, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events. Cinema halls, bars, pubs and clubs with memberships would remain closed for a week, it said.
The Medical and Health Department has taken up surveillance in the international airport in Hyderabad, it said. 1,020 beds were ready for use to deal with COVID-19 cases and 321 beds in ICUs are set up and 240 ventilators are ready for use, the statement said. A special fund of Rs 500 crore has been set up ad it would be at the disposal of the chief secretary, it said.
(Source: PTI)
Number of positive cases of coronavirus rises to 93 in India
The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the country rises to 93.
Indian govt suspends travel and registration for Kartarpur Sahib as precautionary measure
Ministry of Home Affairs: In wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders.
Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens: Army
Indian Army:Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas.
236 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: 236 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran on 15 March 2020 brought to Jaisalmer, they are being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre here.
Roman Catholic Church in Goa issues advisory urging people not to attend public functions, including prayers
Goa: Roman Catholic Church has issued advisory urging those who have come in contact with coronavirus patients to not attend public functions, including prayers. Church also urged priests to purify their hands with water or sanitiser before distribution of Holy Communion.
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez's wife tested positive for coronavirus
Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said, adding that both were doing fine: Reuters
Special Air India flight with 211 Indian students takes off from Milan
India in Milan: 211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by Air India flight from Milan, in Italy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)