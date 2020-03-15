Latest News on Coronavirus on March 15 from India and the world

Telangana reported a fresh case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to two, with the government announcing a number of measures, including closure of all educational institutions till March 31, to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

According to an release on the preventive measures, the government has decided to close all types of educational institutions (from primary school to university), coaching centres and summer camps till March 31. Board exams will be held as per schedule, it said.

The note advised that marriages and other functions, which have already been decided, be organised amid family members with attendance advised to be below 200, it said.

For a week, permissions would not be given for public meetings, seminars, workshops, celebrations, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events. Cinema halls, bars, pubs and clubs with memberships would remain closed for a week, it said.

The Medical and Health Department has taken up surveillance in the international airport in Hyderabad, it said. 1,020 beds were ready for use to deal with COVID-19 cases and 321 beds in ICUs are set up and 240 ventilators are ready for use, the statement said. A special fund of Rs 500 crore has been set up ad it would be at the disposal of the chief secretary, it said.

(Source: PTI)