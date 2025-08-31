 Congress Alleges 89 Lakh Complaints On Bihar Voter Rolls Rejected By Election Commission - VIDEO
Alleging that the irregularities cast a doubt on the intention of the EC, Khera demanded that the entire exercise be conducted again.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Pawan Khera | ANI

Patna: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that a staggering 89 lakh complaints of irregularities were flagged by the party's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but all were rejected by the Election Commission.

"The EC keeps getting news planted through its sources that no complaints are coming from any political party. The truth is that the Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints pertaining to irregularities in the SIR to the EC," chairman of the media and publicity department of the Congress said in a press conference.

"When our BLAs went to file complaints, their complaints were turned down by the EC. The EC categorically told our BLAs that complaints could be accepted by individuals only, not by political parties," Khera claimed.

