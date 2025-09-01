 Indian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office

Indian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office

Microsoft is conducting an internal investigation but has declined to comment publicly. Pratik Pandey's family and community are arranging to repatriate his body to India, where his parents reside.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Pratik Pandey, a 35-year-old Indian-origin software engineer at Microsoft, was discovered dead at the company's Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View, California. Pandey, who had roots in India, badged into the office on the evening of August 19 and was found mysteriously dead in the early hours of the following day, Bloomberg reports citing family sources.

Who is Pratik Pandey?

Born and initially educated in India, Pandey earned his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal. He later pursued higher studies in the United States, completing Master's degrees at California State University and San Jose State University. His professional journey began in India, where he worked for Newgen Software in Noida and John Deere in Pune, before relocating to the US.

Pandey joined Microsoft in 2020, specialising in scalable solutions for Microsoft Fabric and Synapse, tools used for big data analytics. He reported to cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie, an executive vice president. Prior to Microsoft, he held positions at prominent tech firms including Apple, Illumina, and Walmart Labs. His expertise spanned technologies like Java, TypeScript, React, Angular, RxJS, micro frontend architecture, and cloud-based systems.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Backs E20 Rollout, Rejects Plea For Ethanol-Free Petrol Option
Supreme Court Backs E20 Rollout, Rejects Plea For Ethanol-Free Petrol Option
SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible
SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible
Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond
Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond
'Sugar Levels Drop, Unable To Walk': Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Deteriorates Amid Day 4 Of Maratha Reservation Protest In Mumbai - VIDEO
'Sugar Levels Drop, Unable To Walk': Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Deteriorates Amid Day 4 Of Maratha Reservation Protest In Mumbai - VIDEO

Known for frequently working late nights, Pandey was reportedly described by his family as a 'joyful soul with a radiant smile' who loved playing soccer. Police reported no signs of suspicious activity at the scene, and the incident is not being treated as a criminal investigation. The cause of death remains pending with the Santa Clara County medical examiner.

Microsoft is conducting an internal investigation but has declined to comment publicly. Pandey's family and community are arranging to repatriate his body to India, where his parents reside. A viewing service is scheduled in the Bay Area this week, as tributes pour in on social media remembering him as a great son and friend.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond

Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond

Apple To Ditch Physical SIM Slot In More Countries With iPhone 17 Series: Will India Switch To eSIM...

Apple To Ditch Physical SIM Slot In More Countries With iPhone 17 Series: Will India Switch To eSIM...

Indian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office

Indian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office

We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...

'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...