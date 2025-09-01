We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg |

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential in India during his video address at Reliance Industries Limited's 48th Annual General Meeting. Speaking alongside Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Zuckerberg outlined Meta's vision for superintelligence and detailed how the new partnership with Reliance will democratize AI access across the country.

Zuckerberg described the current era as an 'exciting moment,' noting, "We are seeing glimpses of our AI systems starting to improve themselves. And it seems clear that superintelligence is going to greatly improve all of our existing systems and let us build things that we can't even imagine today."

He emphasized Meta's goal to provide 'personal superintelligence to everyone,' believing it will usher in 'a new era of personal empowerment' where individuals gain greater agency to shape the world.

Turning to the partnership, Zuckerberg called it 'a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence.' He announced that "Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work."

Highlighting the role of Meta's Llama models, he said, "With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India."

Zuckerberg praised Llama's open-source nature, which allows deployment in clouds, on premises, or through dedicated infrastructure, making it adaptable for businesses of all sizes, from small startups in remote areas to large enterprises in major cities.

He envisioned the collaboration as building a future 'where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed." Zuckerberg concluded by stating, "I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone. This is just the beginning."

Reliance also announced its partnership with Google at the AGM, wherein the tech giant will build an AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar specifically for Reliance. Speaking at the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the 'AI opportunity in India is extraordinary.' He believes that these collaborations will bring AI to even the smallest kirana stores in the country.