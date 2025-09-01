 We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechWe Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

At the AGM, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the current era as an 'exciting moment,' noting, "We are seeing glimpses of our AI systems starting to improve themselves. And it seems clear that superintelligence is going to greatly improve all of our existing systems and let us build things that we can't even imagine today."

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg |

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential in India during his video address at Reliance Industries Limited's 48th Annual General Meeting. Speaking alongside Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Zuckerberg outlined Meta's vision for superintelligence and detailed how the new partnership with Reliance will democratize AI access across the country.

Zuckerberg described the current era as an 'exciting moment,' noting, "We are seeing glimpses of our AI systems starting to improve themselves. And it seems clear that superintelligence is going to greatly improve all of our existing systems and let us build things that we can't even imagine today."

He emphasized Meta's goal to provide 'personal superintelligence to everyone,' believing it will usher in 'a new era of personal empowerment' where individuals gain greater agency to shape the world.

Read Also
Reliance Partners With Facebook, Google To Accelerate AI Growth In India: AI-Focused Cloud Region To...
article-image

Turning to the partnership, Zuckerberg called it 'a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence.' He announced that "Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work."

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless
Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless
BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13, Warns Against Fake Postponement Claims
BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13, Warns Against Fake Postponement Claims
Major Breakthrough: UPI Crosses 20 Billion Transactions For The First Time In History, Registering 2.8% Increase
Major Breakthrough: UPI Crosses 20 Billion Transactions For The First Time In History, Registering 2.8% Increase
Dehradun Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert
Dehradun Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert

Highlighting the role of Meta's Llama models, he said, "With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India."

Read Also
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...
article-image

Zuckerberg praised Llama's open-source nature, which allows deployment in clouds, on premises, or through dedicated infrastructure, making it adaptable for businesses of all sizes, from small startups in remote areas to large enterprises in major cities.

He envisioned the collaboration as building a future 'where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed." Zuckerberg concluded by stating, "I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone. This is just the beginning."

Read Also
Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM
article-image

Reliance also announced its partnership with Google at the AGM, wherein the tech giant will build an AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar specifically for Reliance. Speaking at the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the 'AI opportunity in India is extraordinary.' He believes that these collaborations will bring AI to even the smallest kirana stores in the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office

Indian-Origin Engineer Pratik Pandey Found Dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley Office

We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM

'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...

'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...

Reliance Partners With Facebook, Google To Accelerate AI Growth In India: AI-Focused Cloud Region To...

Reliance Partners With Facebook, Google To Accelerate AI Growth In India: AI-Focused Cloud Region To...

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: Price In India, Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch On September...

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: Price In India, Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch On September...