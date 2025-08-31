 Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHome Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah

Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Jammu later this evening on a two-day tour and is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas before chairing a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Omar Abdullah visit to the affected area in Ramban. | ANI

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to assess the damage caused by flash floods triggered by cloudbursts and record rainfall early this week, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Jammu later this evening on a two-day tour and is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas before chairing a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

More than 130 people were killed and over 120 injured while 33 remained untraced following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas across the region, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Application Process Starts; Check Details Here
Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Application Process Starts; Check Details Here
Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO
Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO
Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment
IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment

"The home minister is solely coming here to assess the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rains and flash floods and look at our requirement from the Centre (to cope with the crisis). He has no other purpose, and he is not coming for security or development review," Abdullah said.

Read Also
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
article-image

Interacting with reporters in Udhampur after reviewing the ground situation along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which remained blocked for the sixth day on Sunday, Abdullah said he will put forth a detailed report to the Union home minister during the meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah

Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Mahila Morcha Women Take Out Rahul Gandhi’s 'Shavyatra' In Bhopal After His Slur On Prime Minister...

Mahila Morcha Women Take Out Rahul Gandhi’s 'Shavyatra' In Bhopal After His Slur On Prime Minister...

Congress Slams Modi government For ‘Softened Stance’ As PM Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping In...

Congress Slams Modi government For ‘Softened Stance’ As PM Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping In...

Trouble Mounts For TMC MP Mahua Moitra As FIR Filed Against Her In Chhattisgarh Over 'Objectionable'...

Trouble Mounts For TMC MP Mahua Moitra As FIR Filed Against Her In Chhattisgarh Over 'Objectionable'...