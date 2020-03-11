Coronavirus Update: Swiggy, AirAsia take preventive measures to combat spread of virus

Amid the escalating tensions of the spread of coronavirus globally, Swiggy and AirAsia issued a communication letter to it's customers explaining the preventive measures taken by them to combat the spread of the virus.

Swiggy said that it has taken proactive measures to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all.

Swiggy has taken efforts to now train their delivery partners in terms of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of washing hands and how to identify the symptoms associated with the virus.

Swiggy also said that they have asked their delivery partners to reach out to the company if they notice any symptom. Free medical consultation is being provided by the company in such cases. Financial safety will also be ensured in any such case said Swiggy.

The delivery partners are also advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period after noticing any symptoms.

Moreover, Swiggy is getting in touch with its restaurant partners to ensure that they are aware of the hygiene practices while packing food items.

Additionally, Swiggy said, that customers can ask the delivery partners to leave the package at your doorstep if payment has been made online incase you are feeling unwell or prefer so.

Air Asia has taken up on them and issued some important preventive measures taken to ensure travellers safety.

Inside the aircraft:

1. Aircraft doors are to be opened

2. Aircraft to be ventilated if needed

3. All clinical waste to be managed as per standard clinical hazardous waste procedures

4. The entire surface area to be cleaned and dried with clean cloth and water

5. All aircraft equipment will be disinfected with approved chemicals

6. Disinfectant chemicals will be applied via gun spray

"Our aircraft goes through regular disinfection procedure in order to kill infectious agents and minimise the risks of spreading diseases. We do this by only cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products that are approved by the Public Health Authority and aircraft manufacturer," said AirAsia in a communication letter.

Earlier, the government had suspended visas from several other states -- Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China amid intensifying coronavirus tensions. While diplomats and other officials are exempted from the same, they will have to undergo medical screening. Alongside, passengers arriving from several COVID-19 affected countries must undergo screening upon arrival.

So far 58 people have been infected with coronavirus in India and 1,19,120 cases have been reported globally.