British professor who called idli ‘boring’ has the internet up in arms

There is nothing more offensive than a firangi’s unpopular opinion on Indian food. Desi Twitter will leave no stone unturned to call them out and direct collective hate.
Recently, a British professor riled up a section of Twitter with his comment on popular south Indian food – Idli.
Indian food delivery portal Zomato posed a simple question on the microblogging site - "What's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much?"
Edward Anderson, a history professor from United Kingdom had no idea what he would be up against with his comment.
"Idli are the most boring things in the world," wrote Anderson.
“P.S. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable,” he added.
The tweet instantly raised brows, especially among the south-Indian clan, as many came down heavily on the professor.
Meanwhile, there were those who also spoke in his support.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also weighed in and wrote, “Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be.”
In his reply to Tharoor, Anderson commented, “Oh no, I feared that the world's most famous idli evangelist would see this after @ishaantharoor tweeted it! Coincidentally 'this poor man' is currently re-reading one of your books which I've set my students to read for a class next week!”
After all the outrage on the Twitter, Anderson went ahead and ordered a plate of Idli for himself.
"Having accidentally enraged the entirety of South India (and its omnipresent diaspora) on twitter, it was only right to order idlis for lunch," the Professor wrote.
