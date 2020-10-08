British professor who called idli ‘boring’ has the internet up in arms

There is nothing more offensive than a firangi’s unpopular opinion on Indian food. Desi Twitter will leave no stone unturned to call them out and direct collective hate.

Recently, a British professor riled up a section of Twitter with his comment on popular south Indian food – Idli.

Indian food delivery portal Zomato posed a simple question on the microblogging site - "What's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much?"

Edward Anderson, a history professor from United Kingdom had no idea what he would be up against with his comment.

"Idli are the most boring things in the world," wrote Anderson.

“P.S. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable,” he added.