This 3-ingredient Dalgona coffee is the latest quarantine food trend

With Starbucks and other coffee bars being shut amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, whipping up some Dalgona coffee is the perfect way to give your everyday brewed drink a twist.
From 30 Day challenge to Until Tomorrow challenge, Instagram has come up with different ways to entertain us amid the coronavirus quarantine. While people are stuck at home amid the lockdown, they have been coming up with amazing social media trends that are going viral. One such trend that has grabbed our attention is the Dalgona coffee challenge. The challenge has become one of the top trends on Instagram as users have been sharing videos of the process of making Dalgona coffee.
Dalgona Coffee is a type of Korean coffee that has become the viral way of making instant whipped up coffee. It is made by adding equal portions of coffee and sugar with 2 tablespoons of hot water. The mixture is then whipped up until it's texture turns into a rich, butter like creme. The frothy and creamy mixture is then placed on top of iced milk. Once the different layers of your Daloga coffee are picture ready, gram the click with #Dalgonacoffee.
Check out some videos here:
