Bored of eating the same food amid lockdown? TV actors share their recipes with minimum ingredients

Besan chilla – The Indian spiced gram flour pancake

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

Gram flour – 1 cup

Finely chopped onion, tomato and coriander – ¼ cup

Finely chopped green chillies – ½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ¼ tsp

Turmeric powder – 2 pinches

Water – ½ cup

Salt to taste

Oil as required

Method:

Add 2 pinches of turmeric powder, ¼ tsp of red chilli powder and salt as per taste to 1 cup of gram flour. Add ½ cup water to the premix to make a paste of normal consistency. Add the finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander to the mixture and mix it well.

Heat a non-stick pan on a low flame and add few drops of oil on it. Take a ladle full of batter and pour it on the pan. Gently begin to spread the batter with the back of the ladle.

Cook on low flame and continue to cook till the base turns light golden. Flip and cook the other side.

Serve hot either with tomato ketchup or coriander chutney.

Aparna currently plays the lead role of Srishti in ‘Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi’

Rahul Sharma