Bored of eating the same food amid lockdown? TV actors share their recipes with minimum ingredients

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, we’re cautioned to use our supplies sparingly. With only essential commodities available, and no restaurants delivering food at our doorstep, the only option that remains is to cook our own meals. But how does one manage to whip up something delicious with limited ration? TV celebs have shared their recipes with The Free Press Journal that do not require any fancy ingredients.
Aparna Dixit
Besan chilla – The Indian spiced gram flour pancake
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Ingredients:
Gram flour – 1 cup
Finely chopped onion, tomato and coriander – ¼ cup
Finely chopped green chillies – ½ tsp
Red chilli powder – ¼ tsp
Turmeric powder – 2 pinches
Water – ½ cup
Salt to taste
Oil as required
Method:
Add 2 pinches of turmeric powder, ¼ tsp of red chilli powder and salt as per taste to 1 cup of gram flour. Add ½ cup water to the premix to make a paste of normal consistency. Add the finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander to the mixture and mix it well.
Heat a non-stick pan on a low flame and add few drops of oil on it. Take a ladle full of batter and pour it on the pan. Gently begin to spread the batter with the back of the ladle.
Cook on low flame and continue to cook till the base turns light golden. Flip and cook the other side.
Serve hot either with tomato ketchup or coriander chutney.
Aparna currently plays the lead role of Srishti in ‘Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi’
Rahul Sharma
Breakfast recipe- Oats smoothie
Preparation time: 5 mins
Ingredients:
Oats – ½ cup
Milk or curd – 250 ml
Almonds, raisins - 10
Honey – 1 tbs
Fruit (Banana or Apple) – 1
Ice cubes – 4 (optional)
Method:
Put all the ingredients together in the mixer jar and blend it for 1 minute.
Pour it in a glass. Ready to drink.
Rahul currently plays the lead role of Sarthak in ‘Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi’.
Tarun Khanna
Recipe Name: Paneer Pakoda
Preparation Time: 20 mins
Ingredients:
Paneer – 1 & ½ cups
Gram flour - 2 cups
Garlic paste – ½ tsp
Ginger paste – 1 tsp
Red chilli powder – 1 tsp
Green chillis - 2
Refined oil – 1 cup
Salt as required
Water – 1 cup
Method:
Cut the paneer in cubes.
To the gram flour add salt, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, green chillies and mix well. Rest it for 10 minutes. Add 1 cup of water to prepare the batter.
Heat the oil in a pan. Dip the paneer pieces in the batter and fry.
Once all the sides of the cubes are properly fired, remove it from the pan and place on an absorbent paper.
Serve it hot with mint chutney.
Tarun currently plays the role of Lord Shiva in Devi-Aadi Parashakti.
Rati Pandey
Recipe Name: Healthy Paneer Chilli
Preparation time: 5-10 mins
Ingredients:
Paneer – 200 gms
Bell peppers (Red/Yellow/Green) – 1
Onion - 1
Olive oil – as per requirement
Grated Ginger – 1 tbs
Tomato Ketchup – as per requirement
Method:
In a cooking shallow frying pan, put some olive oil, sauté the grated ginger along with the onion until they turn pink in color.
Add the vegetables, paneer and add tomato ketchup as per requirement. Cook for a while. Your dish is ready to be served or eaten :)
Rati plays the lead role of ‘Devi’ in ‘Devi-Aadi Parashakti’.
