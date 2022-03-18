Woman creates DIY video to instruct 'how to eat rice', Indian netizens share hilarious memes

Bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet, such like is the clip of a female from foreign land suggesting hacks to try eating rice. Wait, what? Yes, she created a tutorial video featuring self on 'how to eat rice', that too with knife, spoon and fork.

However, the video could be of utility for newbees or people abroad, who happen to be unfamiliar to tasting the delicacy. Yet, when the video made to Indian's social media feed, it was reacted with hilarious memes.

People were seen ridiculing the lady's approach to use cutlery accessories to enjoy the bowl of cooked rice, and suggested the best way to treat our tastebuds would be via bare hands.

The video shows the lady seated on her dining table with a bowl of steamed rice and basic cutlery, as she demonstrates how to eat the meal, she says, "When you are eating rice in a formal setting, it is important that you don't shower the food. By that I mean you take a fork in the right hand and shuttle in the rice into your mouth..." Later, the female is seen instructing on how to place and push the rice to the top of the fork and carefully taking a bite of it. Though she mentions in the video that it is how westerns would prefer to dine, on a large, the internet seems unimpressed.

Talking of the video, it is going viral on Twitter, having been originally shared on Tiktok by @lucychallengerofficial. A few days ago, the creator shared it on her Instagram page, the post was captioned to read, "The Etiquette of the Fork!"

Take a look at the video:

Loading View on Instagram

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Kash bachpan me koi ye tarika sikhane wala hota. Ab to 👇 yahi tarika pata hai pic.twitter.com/fqutdrjkSc — alok shukla (@imshukla11) March 17, 2022

Wait in line please pic.twitter.com/tngLwb5KQr — Madhu Bharathi V (@madhubharathi) March 17, 2022

Looks like she wants to starve herself, we in India encourage to eat rice in a healthy manner without being stingy 😂 pic.twitter.com/k42X3VZDOm — Prakash R (@blindgaurdien16) March 17, 2022

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:25 AM IST