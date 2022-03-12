Bride lists 'Dos and don'ts' of their relationship, asks husband to sign agreement on court paper: Check here

With videos of bride and groom grooving to popular music beats to the decked up lady enjoying favorite delicacies before rituals, glimpses from Indian marriages go viral on social media. However, this video is off the cliche', as the bride pens down 'Dos and don'ts' of their relationship on court paper, and wants to ink it along tying the knot.

Be it a matter of consent for sexual activity or increase in the age bar for females, reforms in marriages have been the talk of town in the recent past. In sync to those lines, a bride took to list down some points she expected in their relationship.

The document read, 'love agreement between Karan and Harshu.’ Here's some of the mentioned highlights from the agreement:

Promise to always sound this bad in our won karoke nights

Promise to never spill out any spoiler of S.W.A.T

Promise to repeat the mantra “I Love You’ at least three times a day or more

Promise to never eat butter boneless chicken without you.

Promise that our “Teri Kasam” will always be a legitimate foundation of trust and no matter what we’ll never break it.

Promise to love, pamper, respect and treasure each other till death do us apart.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:36 AM IST