Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO

Patna: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar's Sitamarhi, where a woman was reportedly bitten by a cobra. However, instead of taking her to a hospital, the villagers reportedly resorted to exorcism and superstitious practices.

A video of the incident has surfaced and is now going viral on social media. According to the video, the woman can be seen lying on the ground while several people gather around her, performing what appears to be an exorcism ritual.

One of the men is seen guiding the cobra with a stick and placing it near the woman, apparently believing that the snake would suck the venom back out of her body.

The woman’s current condition remains unknown.

What To Do If Bitten By A Snake?

If an individual is bitten by a snake, it is important not to panic and to take immediate action. The victim should be kept calm, and unnecessary movement should be avoided to prevent the venom from spreading quickly through the body. Gently wash the bite area with soap and water. After this, take the victim to the nearest hospital or health centre without delay.