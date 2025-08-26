 Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya - VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya - VIDEO Surfaces

Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya - VIDEO Surfaces

The monkey checked the bag after climbing up the tree. When the monkey did not find any food inside the bag, it began to throw the notes into the air. The people who were present at the spot rushed to grab the money.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree | X

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh), August 26: In a bizarre incident, a monkey pulled out a bag full of money from a bike and climbed up a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The monkey then started throwing the money down, creating chaos as the people gathered quickly to collect the money. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the Rs 500 currency notes are falling from the tree and the people underneath are collecting the money.

The strange incident occurred in Bidhuna tehsil on Tuesday afternoon. There are reports that a private teacher identified as Rohitash Chanra from Dodapur village came to the tehsil office with his lawyer to complete a registration formality. There was Rs 80,000 in a bag inside the bike's diggy. While they were busy with the documents, the monkey took the bag and climbed up the tree.

The monkey checked the bag after climbing up the tree. When the monkey did not find any food inside the bag, it began to throw the notes into the air. The people who were present at the spot rushed to grab the money.

In the confusion, Rohitash tried to recover his cash but could only get back Rs 52,000 with the help of the crowd. The remaining Rs 28,000 either got torn or the people took it away.

FPJ Shorts
Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO
Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO
Mumbai Food Fraud: Crime Branch Seizes 550 Kg Fake Paneer Made From 'Cheese Analog' In Antop Hill Raid
Mumbai Food Fraud: Crime Branch Seizes 550 Kg Fake Paneer Made From 'Cheese Analog' In Antop Hill Raid
Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: K J Somaiya Hospital Treats 69-Year-Old’s 2 Rare Congenital Heart Defects Without Open-Heart Surgery
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: K J Somaiya Hospital Treats 69-Year-Old’s 2 Rare Congenital Heart Defects Without Open-Heart Surgery
Read Also
Bizzare! Man throws bundles of cash from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover and walks-off; video goes...
article-image

The villagers say that the area is facing monkey trouble for a very long time. Monkeys often snatch the bags, papers and also important documents. They sometimes damage the documents and cause inconvenience to people visiting the tehsil office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya -...

Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya -...

Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To...

Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To...

Russia: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Massive Explosion After Truck Rams Into Car Carrier On Nizhny Novgorod...

Russia: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Massive Explosion After Truck Rams Into Car Carrier On Nizhny Novgorod...

Rajasthan Man’s Shirtless Stunt Outside Girls' College Sparks Police Action; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Man’s Shirtless Stunt Outside Girls' College Sparks Police Action; Video Goes Viral

'Didi Toh Hacker Hain': Woman Shows How To Hide Jewellery In Floor Wiper When Away From Home, Sparks...

'Didi Toh Hacker Hain': Woman Shows How To Hide Jewellery In Floor Wiper When Away From Home, Sparks...