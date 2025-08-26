Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya - VIDEO Surfaces

Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree | X

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh), August 26: In a bizarre incident, a monkey pulled out a bag full of money from a bike and climbed up a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The monkey then started throwing the money down, creating chaos as the people gathered quickly to collect the money. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the Rs 500 currency notes are falling from the tree and the people underneath are collecting the money.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The strange incident occurred in Bidhuna tehsil on Tuesday afternoon. There are reports that a private teacher identified as Rohitash Chanra from Dodapur village came to the tehsil office with his lawyer to complete a registration formality. There was Rs 80,000 in a bag inside the bike's diggy. While they were busy with the documents, the monkey took the bag and climbed up the tree.

The monkey checked the bag after climbing up the tree. When the monkey did not find any food inside the bag, it began to throw the notes into the air. The people who were present at the spot rushed to grab the money.

In the confusion, Rohitash tried to recover his cash but could only get back Rs 52,000 with the help of the crowd. The remaining Rs 28,000 either got torn or the people took it away.

The villagers say that the area is facing monkey trouble for a very long time. Monkeys often snatch the bags, papers and also important documents. They sometimes damage the documents and cause inconvenience to people visiting the tehsil office.