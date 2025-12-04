Vladimir Putin's India Visit: Locals In Varanasi Perform Arti Before Russian President's Framed Photograph; Internet Reacts | VIDEO | ANI

Varanasi: As India prepares to host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day state visit beginning Thursday evening, unusual scenes from Varanasi have taken over the internet.

Locals performed aarti and held a welcome march ahead of the Russian leader’s arrival, inviting a flood of amused and exasperated reactions from netizens who questioned the spectacle.

Have a look:

Here's how netizens reacted

Clips of the ceremony quickly grabbed the internet's attention. One user wrote, “Can we plz ban boomers from public life. This is a low iq activity." Others cringed at the display, and wrote, “Yaar mt kro... 2nd hand embarrassment ho ra hai.”

Visuals from the march were edited and circulated widely, including a cheeky post that labelled it “Varahamitr Punit.” Another user pointed out, “Once upon a time it was the same with Doland Trump when will these bhakts learn?”

Have a look:

What is this new episode ? Varanasi seems to have turned into an international greeting card service , aarti for every global VIP. At this rate, we’ll soon have ‘Buy 1 Welcome March, Get 1 Free’ offers. Pure desi diplomacy… powered by dhol, diyas, and unlimited enthusiasm. — Rajeev Dwivedi (@drajeev919) December 4, 2025

Varanasi wale yehi sab karte rehte hain kya pic.twitter.com/XByvZkd4ja — Komal (@Komal_Indian) December 4, 2025

When are we gonna open the Swamy Putin temple? — TN_libertarian | விடுதலைவாதி (@libertarian_TN) December 4, 2025

Putin's 2-day visit

Putin’s trip, his first to India since 2021 and the first after the war in Ukraine began, marks the 25th anniversary of the India Russia strategic partnership and the 23rd bilateral summit. He will head straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on arrival for a private dinner. On Friday, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan before paying respects at Rajghat and holding formal talks at Hyderabad House.

A number of senior Russian ministers, including those handling defence, finance, agriculture, transport and health, are part of the delegation. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina is also accompanying him.

Officials have said the discussions will be “regular and confidential,” covering security cooperation, economy, transport, technology, education and culture. A key focus will be the rising bilateral trade, which reached 63.6 billion USD in 2024, and mechanisms to address India’s concerns over the widening imbalance. Both sides are working on a 2030 roadmap for deeper economic engagement, along with agreements in energy, agriculture, health and media.

Defence will be central to the agenda, with reviews expected on upgraded BrahMos variants, hypersonic projects, long range missiles and additional S 400 systems. The leaders will also exchange views on global issues, including cooperation at the UN, SCO, G20 and Brics.

Putin and Modi will address the India Russia Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam before President Droupadi Murmu hosts a state banquet on Friday evening. The Russian President will depart soon after.