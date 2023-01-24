Bizzare! Man throws bundles of cash from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover and walks-off; video goes viral

WATCH: Man throws bundles of cash from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover and walks-off; video goes viral |

Bengaluru: A video has emerged on social media where an unknown person allegedly threw cash (Rs. 10 notes) from KR Puram flyover in Bengaluru. The exact time of the incident is not known yet.

An unknown person allegedly threw cash (Rs. 10 notes)from KR Puram flyover in #Bengaluru. There was rush from people to collect the cash. It lead to frenzy. Cops are investigating and trying to identify the person #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/kx8mSxklsR — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 24, 2023

Video shows man throwing cash from flyover

In the video posted on Twitter by Imran Khan, a man was seen throwing bundles of cash (Rs. 10 notes) from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover. He was seen taking out cash from a bag in his hand. He was also wearing a wall clock as a necklace around his neck.

Soon after he started throwing cash from over the flyover, there was rush around him from people to collect the cash. There was a bit of traffic jam on the flyover, as seen in the video.

The local police are investigating and trying to identify the person reportedly.

More details are awaited.