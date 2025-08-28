 '...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts & Threatens Journalists; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts & Threatens Journalists; VIDEO

'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts & Threatens Journalists; VIDEO

A Chinese national, arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday in connection with alleged GST evasion of over Rs 9 crore, threatens journalists when she was being taken to a court.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Chinese National Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida Shouts & Tries To Attack Journalists | X/@Benarasiyaa

New Delhi: A Chinese national, identified as Alice Li, was arrested from Greater Noida on Wednesday in connection with alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion of over Rs 9 crore. Li is working in a Greater Noida-based company, Tentech Led Display Private Limited. When the Chinese national was being taken to the court, she threatened journalists present at the spot.

The incident got recorded by one of the journalists, and its video started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Li could be seen lunging at the journalist in a fit of anger as they were recording her when she was being taken to the court.. Another woman was also sitting in the car. The Chinese national aggressively opened the door of the car in which she was being taken to the court. She then shouted in Chinese and tried to attack the media people.

Video Of The Incident:

However, a lawyer intervened and asked the journalists not to record videos. "Aap chale jao, arey rehan do please maamla garam hai (Go from here. Please stop it, the matter has heated up)," the lawyer could be heard telling the journalists. The other woman sitting in the car tried to calm Li down.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action
'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action

On Wednesday, Lee and the company's managing director, Vinay Kumar, were arrested. They were presented before a court in Meerut. Special Public Prosecutor Lakshya Kumar Singh on Thursday said officials of the Central GST Department unearthed the tax evasion during an investigation into M/s Ten Tech LED Display Pvt Ltd, reported PTI.

Read Also
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Smuggling Crop-Killing Fungus In The United States: Why The FBI Calls...
article-image

The probe revealed that Kumar and Li alias Li Tengli, allegedly filed returns under incorrect tax categories, leading to a revenue loss of approximately Rs 9.19 crore. Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Durgesh Nandini's court in Meerut remanded them in judicial custody till September 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of...

'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of...

'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts &...

'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts &...

Assam Police Seize Heroin, Yaba Tablets And Morphine Worth Over ₹18 Crore In Multiple Raids

Assam Police Seize Heroin, Yaba Tablets And Morphine Worth Over ₹18 Crore In Multiple Raids

Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff

Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff

Stalin Joins Voter Adhikar Yatra, Malviya Launches Attacks Tejashwi

Stalin Joins Voter Adhikar Yatra, Malviya Launches Attacks Tejashwi