'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts & Threatens Journalists; VIDEO

Chinese National Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida Shouts & Tries To Attack Journalists | X/@Benarasiyaa

New Delhi: A Chinese national, identified as Alice Li, was arrested from Greater Noida on Wednesday in connection with alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion of over Rs 9 crore. Li is working in a Greater Noida-based company, Tentech Led Display Private Limited. When the Chinese national was being taken to the court, she threatened journalists present at the spot.

The incident got recorded by one of the journalists, and its video started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Li could be seen lunging at the journalist in a fit of anger as they were recording her when she was being taken to the court.. Another woman was also sitting in the car. The Chinese national aggressively opened the door of the car in which she was being taken to the court. She then shouted in Chinese and tried to attack the media people.

Video Of The Incident:

In UP's Meerut, a chinese national identified as Alice Lee arrested in a tax evasion case steped out of the car and lunged at journalists in a fit of rage over mediapersons recording her. pic.twitter.com/MnxJhoWa35 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 27, 2025

However, a lawyer intervened and asked the journalists not to record videos. "Aap chale jao, arey rehan do please maamla garam hai (Go from here. Please stop it, the matter has heated up)," the lawyer could be heard telling the journalists. The other woman sitting in the car tried to calm Li down.

On Wednesday, Lee and the company's managing director, Vinay Kumar, were arrested. They were presented before a court in Meerut. Special Public Prosecutor Lakshya Kumar Singh on Thursday said officials of the Central GST Department unearthed the tax evasion during an investigation into M/s Ten Tech LED Display Pvt Ltd, reported PTI.

The probe revealed that Kumar and Li alias Li Tengli, allegedly filed returns under incorrect tax categories, leading to a revenue loss of approximately Rs 9.19 crore. Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Durgesh Nandini's court in Meerut remanded them in judicial custody till September 1.