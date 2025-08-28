 Jammu & Kashmir: Major Fire In Kishtwar Damages Six Houses, Seven Injured With Four In Critical Condition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Major Fire In Kishtwar Damages Six Houses, Seven Injured With Four In Critical Condition

Jammu & Kashmir: Major Fire In Kishtwar Damages Six Houses, Seven Injured With Four In Critical Condition

Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh said the injured were admitted to the District Hospital, with four in critical condition later shifted to Government Medical College Doda.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
A major fire broke out in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six residential houses and leaving seven people injured. | X @1SanatanSatya

Kishtwar: A major fire broke out in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six residential houses and leaving seven people injured, officials said.

Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh said the injured were admitted to the District Hospital, with four in critical condition later shifted to Government Medical College Doda.

Speaking to ANI, Yudhveer Singh said, "Eight injured in the fire incident were brought to District Hospital, Kishtwar. Four among them who are critically injured have been shifted to Government Medical College Doda..."

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar called the incident "unfortunate" and said authorities have now brought the fire under control.

FPJ Shorts
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here
APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Read Also
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Micchami Dukkadam 2025: Know About Jain Festival Of Samvatsari
article-image

"It is a very unfortunate incident that around six houses caught fire in Kishtwar. About seven people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The fire has now been brought under control," Parihar said.

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying

Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs...

'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer...

'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer...

Chhattisgarh Government And Security Forces Achieve Success As 30 Naxals Surrender Amid Anti-Maoist...

Chhattisgarh Government And Security Forces Achieve Success As 30 Naxals Surrender Amid Anti-Maoist...

Jammu & Kashmir: Major Fire In Kishtwar Damages Six Houses, Seven Injured With Four In Critical...

Jammu & Kashmir: Major Fire In Kishtwar Damages Six Houses, Seven Injured With Four In Critical...