Jammu & Kashmir: Major Fire In Kishtwar Damages Six Houses, Seven Injured With Four In Critical Condition

Kishtwar: A major fire broke out in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six residential houses and leaving seven people injured, officials said.

Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh said the injured were admitted to the District Hospital, with four in critical condition later shifted to Government Medical College Doda.

Speaking to ANI, Yudhveer Singh said, "Eight injured in the fire incident were brought to District Hospital, Kishtwar. Four among them who are critically injured have been shifted to Government Medical College Doda..."

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar called the incident "unfortunate" and said authorities have now brought the fire under control.

"It is a very unfortunate incident that around six houses caught fire in Kishtwar. About seven people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The fire has now been brought under control," Parihar said.

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

