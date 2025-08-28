Bihar On High Alert As Three Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Operatives Enter From Nepal Ahead Of Elections

Bihar has been put on high alert after three suspected terrorists owing allegiance to Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed have reportedly sneaked into Bihar from Nepal with an intention to carry out attacks during upcoming assembly elections in the state, a report sent to SPs of bordering districts said. | Representational Image

Patna: Bihar has been put on high alert after three suspected terrorists owing allegiance to Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed have reportedly sneaked into Bihar from Nepal with an intention to carry out attacks during upcoming assembly elections in the state, a report sent to SPs of bordering districts said.

The districts along India-Nepal borders have particularly been advised to remain in full alert. The state police headquarters has provided details of the three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives identified as Hasnain Ali (Rawalpindi), Adil Hussain (Umarkot) and Mohammad Usman (Bahawalpur), all from Pakistan.

Authoritative sources said that three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were carrying their passports with them. These terrorists landed in Kathmandu in Nepal in the second week of August and entered the Indian territory in the third week. “A local Nepali resident helped them enter the Indian territory,” the report said.

They have also released the sketch of the three terrorists, who belong to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. They have now shared the details of their passports with the officials of the border districts.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Purnea, Pramod Kumar Mandal said that the SPs of Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj, which share borders with Nepal and also with Bangladesh, have been asked to maintain maximum alert and take precautionary measures.

He said that such intelligence inputs come from different agencies as elections are to be held in the state later this year.

Nazre Saddam, a resident of Barahpur in Bhagalpur district, was arrested from Motihari in East Champaran district on September 5, 2024 for being involved in circulation of Indian fake currency notes. Fake currency notes in different denominations were also recovered from his possession.

The police headquarters has asked Bhagalpur police to intensify operations against the suspected LeT operatives. A senior police official said that a search operation against the suspected LeT operatives had been launched in the area.

Bihar has earlier witnessed the arrest of several terrorists in the past. In 2020, Ezaz Yusuf Lakdawala, a Dawood Ibrahim aide, was arrested from Patna. In addition, Ezaz Ahmad alias Amir, stated to be associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh, was arrested from Gaya in 2019.

Amir was suspected to be involved in the October 2014 blast in Kharagpur in West Bengal’s Burdwan district. Police sources claimed that Amir was in touch with JMB leaders—Kaushar and Salauddin Salahein. His name had also figured in a low intensity blast at Bodh Gaya in January 2018.

On March 19, two members of JMB—Khairul Mandal and Abu Sultan—stated to be from Bangladesh, were nabbed from Patna junction locality. Some incriminating documents, including posters and banners of Islamic State (IS) were seized from their possession.

