WATCH: YouTuber 'Teddy Godfather' arrested after his video of dancing on railway tracks in bear costume in UP's Gorakhpur goes viral

Gorakhpur: A YouTuber known for his funky teddy bear costume and spreading happiness with it was spotted dancing at a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh. However, the act was reported to be risky and have violated norms and it followed the teddy bear's arrest by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A man who was dressed as a teddy bear and more than a thousand subscribers on YouTube has been identified as Sunil Kumar. His video of the act has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see him display his social media identity as the costume carried the information of his online presence. 'Teddy Godfather' is how he calls himself and is known to netizens.

RPF #Gorakhpur have arrested a man wearing teddy costume, for dancing & shooting reel for #Instagram & ₹YouTube channel at Nand Nagar railway crossing. Accused identified as Sunil Kumar (22) has 1600 followers on his SM channel, where he post funny video. #UttarPradesh #Railways pic.twitter.com/ZyP5L2Hgcg — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) January 23, 2023

Sunil earns a living by playing the role of a teddy bear

The accused, a resident of Kundaghat under Shahpur police station, has been booked under the Railway Act 145 (nuisance). The arrested man has been identified as Sunil Kumar, 22. The accused said he earns a living by playing the role of a teddy bear at children's birthday parties, fairs, and public parks.

Video was shot by bystanders and not the YouTuber himself

According to the RPF, the video of Sunil Kumar's act was shot by bystanders on Sunday evening, when he jumped a manned level crossing as express and freight trains were passing by.

Police: "Railway norms were violated..."

Chandra Mohan Mishra, senior commandant of the north-eastern railway (NER), said "Sunil not only violated the railway norms but also risked his life. He was arrested by sub-inspector Deepak of Gorakhpur Cantt railway station RPF post."

(With IANS inputs)

