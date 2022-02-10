e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Teddy Day 2022: Singles celebrate with hilarious memes

FPJ Web Desk
The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. The fourth day, after Rose day, Propose day and celebration with chocolates, is the Teddy Day. On February 10, loved ones are gifted with teddy bear softoys to mark their caring attitude.

Love birds are taking to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners and sharing pictures of their chocolate day celebrations, however, singles are celebrating the day in style by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging website.

Check here:

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
