Teddy Day 2022: What do different colors of the soft toy mean?

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love.

On February 10, the world celebrates Teddy day by gifting their loved with a teddy. It is considered that the soft toy symbolizes the softeness, care and romance in a relationship.

What do different colors of the soft toy mean? Check here:

White Teddy shows the purity and care in love. It is a gentle and subtle gesture hinting the special feeling you hold towards the loved one.

amazon

Red Teddy represents passion and love. It is meant to enhance the emotional intensity of a connection.

Advertisement

snapdeal

Pink Teddy signifies acceptance of your proposal that he or she loves and appreciates you.

firstcry

Advertisement

Blue Teddy represents depth, strength, wisdom, and commitment. It denotes that your love is really strong and that you are committed to your relationship.

indiamart

Green Teddy symbolises a deep connection with your lover and your willingness to wait for them.

Advertisement

flipkart

Yellow/Orange Teddy is a symbol of happiness, hope, and light. If you are given an orange teddy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:01 PM IST