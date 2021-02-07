Propose Day 2021: Wishes, messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

We are into the second day of the Valentine's Week and it's time to get on one knee and propose in grand Bollywood style, only if your partner admires Bollywood dramas.

To express your love and let your partner know how much you love him/her, Propose Day is day assigned by gurus of Love. Just make sure you follow Covid guidelines if you head outside as the threat of the pandemic still looms.

To help you find the right words to wish a Happy Propose Day to your partner, here we are with the best whatsapp messages and love quotes-

"You will never know when love comes and finds you...But when it will, you will know it instantly!"

"Love is passionate, love is blind, there is no better proposal can I make, that I am the best one you will ever find!"

"I make a promise for a lifetime, to never leave your hand throughout my life. Happy Propose Day, love!"

"With no special dreams in my eyes, I just want to say I care, will always make you feel the deep love, & promise you I'll always be there. Happy Propose Day, honey!"

"You are my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish, & my realized dream. Will you marry me?"

"I was looking for a meaning in life and then god presented you before me. And I realized where I truly belong! Happy propose day!"

"My love, you made every second of my life beautiful. Will you hold my hand forever?"

"There isn’t a second I don’t think about you. I love you so much. Will you be mine?"

"Hi beautiful, I wish I was around to bend on my knee, hand you a rose and propose you to be my Valentine."

"I wanted someone to care, I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be true, and all I want is someone like you."