Rose Day 2022: What do different colors of roses mean?

The Valentine's Week is not special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love.

The first half of the celebration begins from February 7 and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day', while the days in later half follow in for fun - slap day, kick day, etc.

The initial one on the list is the Rose Day, celebrated on February 7 by gifting the beautiful and fragrant roses to the loved ones. It is believed to be a gesture of affection and romance to offer a rose to the one close to one's heart. The rose is a great tool to express one's fondness and reveal how important they are in your life.

So isn't it important to pick the perfect rose for your special one? Here's all you need to know about different colors of the roses.

Red Rose: Isn't red rose the first one that comes in your mind when you think of love? Red rose is ideal to express your love as it signifies expression of love.

Peach Rose: Offering a peach rose to someone hints at first blush of love which is a great choice to show your affection towards your crush by the way.

Yellow Rose: It is the perfect one to offer to your close mate or a best friend to show the importance of your friendship and the bond you share.

Pink Rose: Pink rose signifies grace and admiration towards some. It is usually give to a friend or a mentor to show respect towards them.

White Rose: While some think that white roses have a significance in funerals or peace or good health wishes. It also symbolises a fresh to a new chapter after letting things go.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:43 PM IST