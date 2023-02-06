Rose Day 2023: Where to buy roses for that special someone in Mumbai?

February is a month filled with hearts, thanks to Valentine’s Day.

The celebration begins from February 7 and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day', while the days later follow in for fun - slap day, kick day, etc.

February 7 is the first day of Valentine's Week known as 'Rose Day.'

Here are some places in Mumbai both online and offline where you can buy roses to surprise your loved ones.

The local vendor from gully

The quick and most suggested hack to purchase a bunch of roses and a single flower is the flower seller next to our residence. The ones might be eagerly waiting for celebrations and festivities to sell their product to the seekers. Pick some from them at affordable prices to impress not only your loved one but also the local flower vendor.

Ferns N Petals

In the game since 1994, Ferns N Petals have become the largest retail network of florists in India with 300 shops. Your one stop destination for not only roses but also cakes, gifts, chocolates. It also offers online delivery.

Swiggy Instamart

Get that fast delivery of roses for your special someone from Swiggy Instamart. The food delivery app's quick service and variety of options are unquestionably within your price range.

IGP

On this Rose Day, use the IGP website to order flowers for your special someone. The D2C platform has launched exclusive gift hampers for Valentine's Day and several gifting options, from flowers to cakes to customised gifts for that special someone.

Mumbai Florists

With a shop in Juhu, Mumbai and three others spread across the city, Mumbai florists offers a great selection of roses and other gifts for your loved ones. From Red Roses Bouquet to cakes for every occasion, it also offers same-day and midnight deliveries.

Arena Flowers

Also located in Juhu, Arena Flowers offers same-day delivery till midnight across Mumbai. Open 24 hours, it offers a great collection of red roses and many other flower bouquets for your loved ones.

May Flower - Florist & Flowers Shop

Founded in 1980, May Flowers have been in the game for more than 38 years and are expected to be best in the business. Located in Prabhadevi, the shop also offers online delivery for roses and bouquets.

These shops promise to deliver exceptionally high quality roses and bouquets. With a wide range of collections, they are sure to take your loved ones by surprise. However, if you are not willing to travel to these shops or do not have access to the internet, you can simply buy a simple yet efficient rose or bouquet from the roadside vendors.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)