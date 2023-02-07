'Dekh raha hai Binod': Rose Day trends on Twitter with classic and hilarious memes | Twitter

February 7 marks the start of Valentine's week and it is observed as "Rose Day." The day is a moment when people in love exchange the flower as a token of affection and adoration.

Twitter is trending with rose day wishes and messages. Hashtags such as "gulaab" and "rose day" can be seen making it to one of the top trends on the microblogging platform. More can cheeky and cheesy texts, netizens celebrated the day with memes.

Take a look at some classic and hilarious memes right here:

'Binod' meme from web series Panchayat hits Twitter

Yet another filmy punch!

*Single me after seeing people celebrating rose day*pic.twitter.com/M45aFJ3Wow — Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) February 7, 2023

The classic cauliflower meme

Happy rose day to all my rosy friends 😌😌#RoseDay 😌😌😌❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PBnLTXnefp — धानी 🌱💚 (@Dhani001987) February 7, 2023

What a biology version of Rose Day...

Happy Rose Day 🌹🌹.... pic.twitter.com/kTuSN1kAXR — Valdimiputin ( Parody account) (@valdimiputin) February 7, 2023

'Kuch nhi hua' trend

Singles be like:

Couple's wishing happy roseday to each other...

Me to myself:-#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/BYcdoT69dH — crush (@crusherotic) February 7, 2023

Rose Day, roz de (give rose), or just another roz wala day?

Rose day according to men



What We say What we want pic.twitter.com/o967EnpXSb — J I G Y Λ S U (@jigy_asu) February 7, 2023

