HomeViral'Dekh raha hai Binod': Rose Day trends on Twitter with classic and hilarious memes

February 7 marks the start of Valentine's week and it is observed as "Rose Day."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
'Dekh raha hai Binod': Rose Day trends on Twitter with classic and hilarious memes | Twitter
February 7 marks the start of Valentine's week and it is observed as "Rose Day." The day is a moment when people in love exchange the flower as a token of affection and adoration.

Twitter is trending with rose day wishes and messages. Hashtags such as "gulaab" and "rose day" can be seen making it to one of the top trends on the microblogging platform. More can cheeky and cheesy texts, netizens celebrated the day with memes.

Take a look at some classic and hilarious memes right here:

'Binod' meme from web series Panchayat hits Twitter

Yet another filmy punch!

The classic cauliflower meme

What a biology version of Rose Day...

'Kuch nhi hua' trend

Singles be like:

Rose Day, roz de (give rose), or just another roz wala day?

article-image

