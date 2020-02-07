Rose Day 2020: Best jokes and memes for F.A. Tribe

The Valentine's week which is celebrated from February 7 to February 14 has begun. Everybody with a girlfriend/boyfriend shall be preparing to gift their respective loved ones with special gifts on each of these days.

Lovers present each other with bouquets of flowers on the first day of the week which is the Rose Day. Its important to pick the right colour of the rose as each has a specific meaning. Red rose signifies expression of love, pink rose signifies grace and admiration, white rose symbolises a fresh start to a new chapter, peach rose is a first blush of love, yellow rose is one you give your friend and lavender rose depicts love at first sight.