Rose Day 2020: Did you know red rose was originally NOT a symbol of LOVE?

As we enter the millennial trend of ‘Valentine’s Week’, it is commenced by Rose Day which falls on February 7. The gesture of exchanging roses with your loved ones isn’t new unless you’ve been living under a rock. That being said, the red flower was not originally considered as a symbol of love but practical use such as medicine, trading and royalty.

Red roses gained acceleration and association to romance in the post-modern era thanks to art in both literary and motion picture form. Not that the celluloid has not created other trends, but this one in particular wouldn’t have existed otherwise.