Best Valentine’s Day gifts to buy online without making a hole in your pocket

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you haven’t made up your mind with the gifting process, we’ve got your back. Move over the mundane idea of spending on chocolates and flowers. It’s 2020 and your significant other expects you to put in some thought while showering them with love.
Keeping in mind the hectic lifestyle and traffic woes, most of us are looking up for inspirations online. The plus point here is that there are a multitude of options available, reasonable price point and also the liberty to return these gifts in case you happen to break up before or after V-Day!
While we do love to go the extra mile for our lover, covering all expenses and maintaining a budget can be a task for those earning peanuts or taking pocket money from their folks. So here are some gifting options for your special someone that won’t make a hole in your pocket.
Phone case
Our phone cases are an accessory that define our personality, likes, dislikes etc. From rhinestones to superheroes, to puns, it’s time to up your phone game with your significant other.
Price – Rs 399
Perfumes
It is essential to maintain hygiene especially if this is your first date. Gifting perfume only adds to the idea that you love to take care of yourself and your partner. A good EDP can cost you a lot more than you desire to spend. But we’ve got you the perfect option with a brand and the bucks.
Price – Rs 595
Drinkware
A couple that drinks together surely stays together. For couples who are also drink buddies and want to host a night in with their own alcohol, typically known as Netflix and chill, can opt for this beer glasses set with a filmy touch.
Price – Rs 991
Kitchen Linen Set
Is your lover a great cook? A home chef who loves to show off their culinary skills? Motivate them to continue feeding you with scrumptious delights by gifting a linen set to make their hobby even more enjoyable.
Price – Rs 714
Couple bedsheets
If you plan to have a kinky night with your partner this V-day, amp up the décor with a couple inspired bedsheet with pillow covers.
Price – Rs 620
Grooming Kits
Pamper your lover with some luxury grooming kits if you wish to shell out a bit more and make this day even special. If you like your man with a beard, opt for a grooming kit that can help them maintain it. If you prefer clean shaved, swap it for a skincare kit. For the lady, you can try a hand at that has been dominating the market for a while now.
Price – Rs 700 to 900
