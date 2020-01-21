Did you know Valentine's Day Trees was a thing? Check out Netizens' creatively transformed Christmas trees

Creativity never goes out of style and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, motivated by love and the will to do something new for their partners, people have transformed their Christmas trees into Valentine's day trees.

What's interesting is that people have swapped their traditional Christmas decorations from the trees to classic red and white coloured Valentine’s decoration. The stars are replaced by pink and red hearts and the gifts on the floor are mostly fluffy teddy bears and chocolates to keep up with the traditions of Valentine’s day.

Many people have started upcycling their Christmas trees for the lovers' day coming up.

Earlier, Netizens posted pictures of their Christmas celebrations. But now Valentine’s day trees is the new social media chatter.