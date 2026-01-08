Who Is YouTuber Salman? Influencer Accused Of Disrupting Peace & Harmony During Demolition Drive Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque In Delhi 6

Stone Pelting during demolition drive near a Mosque in Delhi | X

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the stone-pelting incident that took place during a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, close to Ramlila Ground. The police have launched a manhunt to nab an absconding YouTuber, named Salman, in connection with the stone-pelting on cops.

A video of Salman is going viral in which he could be seen asking people to mobilise at the site where the demolition drive was being carried out. In the video, the YouTuber falsely claimed that the mosque was demolished.

It was also revealed during the investigation that prominent people from the area asked locals to gather at the spot.

Who Is YouTuber Salman?

Salman is active on social media with a significant number of followers. As per reports, Salman is accused of disrupting peace and communal harmony in the area through his video. In the video message, he alleged that several people were injured as the police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shells. Salman also claimed that the mosque had been demolished.

Notably, reports also claimed that Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was present in the area when the stone-pelting took place.

According to reports, at least five police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting. Meanwhile, five people were arrested by the police in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have identified 30 people involved in the violence that erupted during the municipal corporation’s demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area. The police identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage, body-worn camera recordings of police personnel, and several viral videos from the area.

Summons will also reportedly be sent to the Samajwadi Party MP to join the investigation. An FIR has also been registered in the case. According to the FIR, the unrest occurred at 12.40 a.m. when the policemen started barricading the area. A group of 30–35 people gathered at the spot and started shouting slogans and hindering the cops from putting up barricades.

The unruly elements were asked not to assemble at the spot as Section 163 (applied in cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was in place and they should disperse quickly, but the crowd, instead of relenting, became more aggressive, escalated sloganeering and started pelting stones at the police personnel.